The Las Vegas Raiders have known for quite some time that their secondary needed help, which is why they went out and signed Marcus Peters to a deal recently. However, they may be in the market for more secondary help after a key part of their plans in Brandon Facyson was carted off the field at practice on Tuesday with a leg injury.

After a one-season stint with the Indianapolis Colts, Facyson returned to the Raiders the 2023 season, and figured to be set for a decent role in their secondary after he had the best season of his career with them back in 2021. However, Facyson went down with an injury at Las Vegas' latest practice, and the fact that he was taken off of the field on a cart isn't exactly a great sign.

Via Tashan Reed:

“Raiders CB Brandon Facyson had to be carted off the practice field today with what appeared to be a leg injury.”

This could end up being a pretty big loss for the Raiders, even if Facyson wasn't necessarily set for a starting role. However, with Nate Hobbs having to miss time early in training camp, Facyson looked solid while filling in for him, so there were hopes that he could end up having a bigger role than expected with Las Vegas.

Instead, the team will be holding their breath hoping that Facyson's injury isn't something that will hold him out for the entire season. Unfortunately, things don't look great right now, but Facyson's injury status will be worth watching, as the upcoming testing will help determine just how much time he is expected to miss.