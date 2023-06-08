The Las Vegas Raiders have been hard at work this offseason, reconstructing their offense after moving on from Derek Carr shortly after the end of the 2022 season. The team opted to bring in Jimmy Garoppolo to replace Carr, and while he hasn't even taken the field for Las Vegas yet, it's safe to say his tenure with the team has already gotten off to a rocky start.

Garoppolo required surgery on a left foot injury he picked up last season with the San Francisco 49ers, which the Raiders knew before signing him. However, concerns have lingered about the injury, and there's a fear he may not be ready for the start of the season. Las Vegas could conceivably back out of this deal without taking on any sort of financial burden, and if they do, this Raiders insider believes that Carson Wentz would make sense as a logical replacement.

“If the Raiders have to look elsewhere, free agent Carson Wentz would seem to be the best option. Raiders pass game coordinator Scott Turner has experience with Wentz as the Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator last season, for what it's worth. Which leads us back, as always, to Tuck Rule Tom.” – Paul Gutierrez, ESPN

Releasing Garoppolo would certainly be a huge move for the Raiders to make, but all cards are on the table at this point it seems. Wentz isn't the passer that Garoppolo is, but he's serviceable, and availability is the best ability in sports nowadays. While nothing is set in stone yet, if Garoppolo's status doesn't improve soon, Wentz could be a potential replacement option to keep an eye on.