Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

The Las Vegas Raiders are planning to sign safety Marcus Epps from the Philadelphia Eagles, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Marcus Epps spent his four seasons in the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings and the Eagles. He went from the Vikings to the Eagles in the middle of his rookie season in 2019.

Epps played the most snaps of any Eagles player in 2022 with 1,058. He will come in and be a key defender for the Raiders under defensive coordinator Patrick Graham.

Patrick Graham was thought of highly after his two years as a defensive coordinator with the Giants, but it was a rough season in year one with the Raiders. He now gets a key piece to his secondary to try to have a bounce back season.

This is the third significant loss for the Eagles today. They have reportedly lost TJ Edwards, Javon Hargrave, and now they have lost Marcus Epps.

That is three starters, and there are some more names they could potentially lose. Notable players are James Bradberry, CJ Gardner-Johnson, James Bradbery, Isaac Seumalo, Fletcher Cox and Kyzir White.

It is expected that the Eagles will be able to retain some of those names, but it would be a long shot for all of them to return. This also comes after the recent news that they have allowed cornerback Darius Slay to pursue a trade.

So, while the Eagles lose starters on defense, the Raiders took advantage and locked in a starting safety for the upcoming season.