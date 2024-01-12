The Raiders cleaned house midway through the 2023 campaign, and they are now searching for a new general manager.

The Las Vegas Raiders are restarting when it comes to their leadership regime again this offseason, and while they may already have their head coach on board in Antonio Pierce, their general manager position is wide open. A thorough search will be conducted to fill the position, and it looks like the team has lined up interviews for a handful of candidates already.

In their previous hiring cycle, the Raiders hired their head coach and general manager in tandem, with Josh McDaniels being the head coach and Dave Ziegler being the GM. This time around, the team won't employ a similar strategy, though, and they have already identified a pair of external candidates to interview, in addition to their interim GM in Champ Kelly.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Raiders are set to interview for their GM search Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds and Bills director of player personnel Terrance Gray today, sources say. Interim GM Champ Kelly interviews tomorrow. Had Las Vegas hired a GM independent of the coach last time, it would've been Dodds. He's a top candidate.”

The Raiders will be hoping to get their GM pick right this time around

It's been a struggle for the Raiders in recent years when it comes to their head coach and GM hirings, and they will be hoping to make the right call this time around. Pierce has a decent chance to remain the team's head coach moving forward, but Kelly didn't have as much of a chance to make an impression as the GM, so his odds to stick around may not be as good.

With that in mind, it seems like Indianapolis Colts assistant GM Ed Dodds is probably the frontrunner to land the gig right now, but anything can happen with these hirings. Even with Pierce interviewing for the Tennessee Titans head coaching gig, Las Vegas is focused on filling their GM role as soon as possible, and it will be worth keeping an eye on them to see how their interview process unfolds.