The Las Vegas Raiders are hoping to help star wide receiver Davante Adams back to full health. Although Adams was limited at practice earlier this week with the Raiders nursing an apparent shoulder injury, on Thursday, the team got some good news when it was revealed that Adams was back as a full participant for the Las Vegas practice that day, per Charean Williams of NBC Sports.

Adams has sat out of multiple practices and been listed on multiple injury reports on the young season, but has yet to miss an actual game so far.

Overall, it's still been a frustrating season for Davante Adams and the Raiders. In Las Vegas' last two games against the Green Bay Packers and New England Patriots, Adams recorded a combined six catches for 74 yards, a far cry from the lofty heights previously reached by a player whom many consider to be the best wide receiver in the entire NFL.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is dealing with a back injury that is expected to keep him out for this week's game against the Chicago Bears, per NBC Sports. Garoppolo exited Sunday's win over the Patriots with the injury and did not return. The injury marked the second time this season that Garoppolo had missed time, as he dealt with a concussion earlier in the campaign.

The Raiders currently sit at an even 3-3 on the campaign, good for second in the AFC West. Sunday's game against the Bears is slated to kick off at 1:00 PM ET.