The Las Vegas Raiders have signed Malik Reed to their active roster ahead of Week 9 against the New York Giants.

It's been a whirlwind week for the Las Vegas Raiders. They fired head coach Josh McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler and then benched Jimmy Garoppolo in favor of rookie QB Aidan O'Connell. Now ahead of Week 9, the team has made a roster move to add a bit more depth to their pass-rush.

The Raiders have signed veteran Malik Reed to their active roster, as reported by Tom Pelissero. Reed isn't the most well-known name across the NFL but he has been around for a few years. The former Nevada standout signed with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 2019 and spent three seasons there, registering eight sacks in 2021, his best campaign to date. Reed was then traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers where he played 14 games in 2022.

Reed then signed with the Miami Dolphins in the 2023 offseason but was ultimately cut, paving the way for him to sign with the Raiders. He's yet to play in a game with Vegas. Reed is a pretty solid pass-rusher who could definitely make an impact for the organization.

Playing for the Raiders should also make Reed feel rather comfortable considering he played college ball in the same state. The team's run defense could certainly use some help right now too, allowing the third-most rushing yards per game in the NFL at 140.6.

Las Vegas heads into their matchup with the New York Giants at 3-5 and have lost two in a row. It's frankly unknown how O'Connell will do under center, but the G-Men aren't exactly great, either. We'll see if Reed plays some snaps and makes an impact.