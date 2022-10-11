Raiders make move to help Derek Carr after devasting loss to Chiefs

The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has not gotten off to a great start, and that continued in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders came up just short, losing by a score of 30-29, but the losses are beginning to add up considering they are already 1-4 through five games.

Despite seeing his team trade for Davante Adams this offseason, it feels like quarterback Derek Carr has been short on weapons at time this season. That has resulted in Las Vegas going out and getting him some more help, as the team picked up wide receiver Albert Wilson shortly after their loss to the Chiefs to help their offense turn things around.

Raiders are signing veteran WR Albert Wilson to their active roster, confirmed by his agents @DrewJRosenhaus and @RyanMatha. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2022

Wilson spent the first seven seasons of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs and Miami Dolphins, and while he’s never been a top tier wide receiver, he’s had some value for his respective teams as an underrated playmaker. Wilson gives the Raiders another option to turn to when their offense needs a spark, making this a decent move for the Raiders.

Even though Wilson is signed to Las Vegas active roster, it’s tough to see him consistently taking the field for Las Vegas. Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Mack Hollins are a solid trio at wide receiver, and Darren Waller and Josh Jacobs also lurk as playmakers. If they are all healthy, there’s no spot on the field for Wilson.

Still, you can’t ever have too many playmakers, and Wilson is that. He may not play often, but he could help out the Raiders every now and then. This move won’t move the needle for Las Vegas, but getting Carr more weapons certainly won’t do any harm.