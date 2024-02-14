Antonio Pierce's latest move on his coaching staff saw him bring a former Super Bowl champion into town.

The Las Vegas Raiders officially hired Antonio Pierce to be their full-time head coach earlier this offseason after his success in his interim role last season, and he is currently in the process of filling in his staff. That has led him to a reunion of sorts with a former Raiders assistant who has a Super Bowl title to his name in James Cregg.

Cregg has been an assistant coach in various different roles over the past 25 years, and he has had experience with the Raiders, Denver Broncos, Los Angeles Chargers, and San Francisco 49ers in the NFL. After working with the Raiders in 2007 and 2008 as an assistant offensive line coach, Cregg will be returning to town this time, except this time he will simply be the team's offensive line coach for Pierce's squad.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Raiders are hiring James Cregg as their new offensive line coach, source said. The former 49ers assistant OL coach also previously coached at LSU.”

Raiders hoping James Cregg can help shore up their offensive line

Cregg has a ton of experience working with offensive lines throughout his coaching career, and he played a big role in helping the 49ers turn their o-line into a dominant unit over the past two seasons. Las Vegas will now be hoping he can have a similar impact for them after their offensive line struggled in 2023.

Cregg was part of the Broncos championship team for Super Bowl 50, so he clearly has the experience needed to help the Raiders right the ship when it comes to keeping their quarterback upright and opening lanes on the ground for their running backs. Cregg will certainly have his work cut out for him, but it's safe to say this is a solid hire for Pierce that could end up yielding some big results.