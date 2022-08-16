Raiders move on from 2021 draft pick in surprise trade with Titans

The Las Vegas Raiders have not had much success in the NFL Draft over the past few years, and their latest move won’t please the fan base. On Tuesday, the Raiders traded 2021 fourth-round draft pick, Tyree Gillespie, to the Tennessee Titans. The return heading to Las Vegas remains unclear, but Ari Meirov reports that the deal is expected to include a late-round pick going to the Raiders.

Gillespie featured in 11 games last season for the Raiders but was mostly involved on special teams. He logged eight total tackles in his rookie season, including one solo tackle.

Gillespie was a standout defensive back at the University of Missouri. The Ocala, FL native was drafted by the Raiders in the fourth round (143rd overall) in 2021. He marks yet another recent draft pick from the Raiders to be off the roster not long after joining the franchise.

While the Raiders’ 2021 draft class still has a majority of its seven players on the team’s active roster, the same cannot be said for the class of 2020.

In 2020, Las Vegas drafted seven players, only two of whom are still on the roster. First-round picks Henry Ruggs and Damon Arnette were both released last season after a string of off-field issues. Bryan Edwards and Lynn Bowden failed to leave much of an impression and are both no longer with the team. Tanner Muse didn’t pan out either and is currently fighting for a roster spot with the Seahawks.

The only two players from the Raiders’ class of 2020 still on the roster are John Simpson and Amik Robertson, both of whom were selected in the fourth round.

The Titans will hope to get Gillespie more involved in their defensive setup in 2022 after he saw limited opportunities with the Raiders.