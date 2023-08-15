The Las Vegas Raiders have made a move on backup tackle Brandon Parker, as they put him on the injured reserve to make room on the roster for wide receiver Isaiah Zuber, according to the team's official website.

Although no specific injury was shared by the Raiders regarding Parker's designation to the injured list, this looks like another significant setback for the offensive lineman. Parker missed the entire 2022 NFL campaign because of a triceps issue, though, he was signed by the Raiders to a one-year, $1.245 million contract extension last March.

“I just want to prove them right,” Parker said at that time, per Mark Anderson of The Associated Press. “I try to be the leader, the positive guy. I am every day in the building. I trying to earn the respect of my peers every day I come in here about how I work, how I talk, how I walk. I think the coaches see that, and they were willing to give me another chance because of how I carry myself.”

With Parker dealing with an injury, the Raiders will put more focus on the remaining bunch of players on the offensive line in the upcoming preseason showdown against the Los Angeles Rams on the road on Saturday.

Parker was taken by the Raiders in the third round of the 2018 NFL Draft and has been with the team since.

The Raiders are also scheduled to face the Dallas Cowboys in Arlington in their preseason finale before preparing for Week 1 of the 2023 NFL regular season versus the Denver Broncos on the road on Sep. 10.