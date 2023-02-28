The Las Vegas Raiders will have a new quarterback in 2023. They hold the seventh overall pick in the NFL Draft, allowing them to potentially take a CJ Stroud or a Bryce Young if they can move up. However, the latest PFF Mock Draft has the team sticking at seven and still taking their next signal caller.

PFF has mocked Kentucky quarterback Will Levis to Las Vegas. Levis is the fourth quarterback taken, behind Young (Colts via trade), Stroud (Texans), and Florida’s Anthony Richardson (Panthers via trade).

“With Derek Carr out the door, the Raiders will need to invest in a quarterback Josh McDaniels can hitch his coaching wagon to,” PFF’s Trevor Sikkema writes. “I don’t think that will come in the form of a quarterback available in free agency or via trade. Levis at least gives them some significant upside to buy into.”

A move for Levis at seventh doesn’t seem too far-fetched, though it isn’t as inspiring as getting someone like Stroud. The Kentucky signal-caller is a consensus top-10 player in the draft by most analysts.

Levis finished his career with the Wildcats 17-7 as a starter. He threw 46 touchdowns in his career to just 25 interceptions. The 23-year-old was voted as a team captain twice in his UK career.

There are other options the Raiders can go this offseason. Perhaps they pony up and swing a trade for Green Bay Packers icon Aaron Rodgers. Or maybe they trade up for Stroud or Young. If neither of those moves is possible, Las Vegas has a nice fallback option in selecting Will Levis.