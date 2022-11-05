Latest Darren Waller injury update ahead of Raiders’ Week 9 game vs. Jaguars

The Las Vegas Raiders could get back star tight end Darren Waller in their Week 9 showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Waller has been listed as questionable against the Jaguars, but head coach Josh McDaniels shared that the one-time Pro Bowler is working hard in order to be on the field come Sunday.

“He’s working extremely hard to try to get back as soon as he can. I know that, and nobody wants to play quicker than Darren does,” McDaniels said, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic.

Darren Waller has been sidelined ever since sustaining a hamstring injury in Week 5 against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Raiders had a bye in Week 6, but even the extra time was not enough to get him to full health.

There were initial hopes he could return in Week 8 against the New Orleans Saints, but McDaniels eventually opted to let him rest to avoid aggravating his injury. However, the team did mention that they felt he was close to playing at full health.

Sure enough, barring any setback, there is a good chance Waller returns to the Raiders. Las Vegas could really use his help as well, especially after getting shutout by the Saints in the past week. Prior to his injury, Waller has recorded 16 receptions for 175 yards and one touchdown.

The Raiders are 2-5 on the season, putting them at the bottom of the AFC West. If they don’t start winning, they could very well end up missing the postseason despite the high expectations on them.