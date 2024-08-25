Las Vegas Raiders star pass-rusher Maxx Crosby is a known NBA head and appeared on The OGs Show, featuring former Miami Heat players Udonis Haslem and Mike Miller as hosts. Of course, any good NBA conversation touched on the NBA GOAT debate, and Crosby stood behind his guys.

“My GOAT list, I'm taking Kobe over LeBron. I think LeBron, I respect his greatness. He's top-three, no question. But if it really comes down to it, like in my opinion, you got Game 7 on the line, I'm taking MJ and I'm taking Kobe if I want to win a title.”

This isn't the first time Crosby has shared words that cross with LeBron James, too. When discussing free agency and his decision to stay with the Raiders, Crosby drew another comparison to MJ, Kobe and LeBron.

“The guys who inspire me are the Kobes (Bryant) and the (Michael) Jordans; the guys that stayed at the same place and won in the same place. No offense to the guys like LeBron and those dudes — I won't give them some heat, but they took the easier road traveled, and that's not the way I look at it.”

Maxx Crosby, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant and the joys of being a fan

What's always funny is how people will act as if there is an objective reality here that they're tapped into regarding the NBA's GOAT debate. Those who value championships might prefer Jordan. Those who value an all-around game or longevity make the case for James. Arguments can be made for players who wanted it more than anyone through sheer force of will, like Bryant.

What is it to be the best? Is it the guy who takes the last shot? Is it the guy who makes all his teammates better? That's the beauty of being a fan with an opinion. Crosby gets to decide what's important to him.

Crosby defines greatness in his own way. He continued to explain his mindset of not signing with another team and being loyal to the Raiders.

“Going through the ups and downs and the hardships is going to make it that much sweeter when I do win a Super Bowl. So, I plan on being here (Las Vegas) for a very long time and I plan on winning here. You know when I signed that contract, I didn't have any type of, you know, thought of leaving or idea of leaving. I feel like I'm going to be a Raider for life.”

No shame in having parameters in life, setting your own boundaries. Crosby's decision to stay with the Raiders is up to him and his family alone. Kudos to him for sticking to his principles.