The NFL instituted a new kickoff rule for the 2023 season, which results in a touchback if a kickoff returner calls for a fair catch behind the 25 yard line, and Las Vegas Raiders kicker Daniel Carlson spoke about the impact that will have on games.

It's going to be interesting to see how it gets used, how it gets played,” Daniel Carlson said, via Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Player safety is huge.”

Carlson and the Raiders were one of the teams who leaned into kicking the ball off just short of the goal line in an attempt to pin a team deep in their own territory. Carlson believes that used to be a big part of the game when it comes to momentum.

“Not only for field position but also for kind of the momentum after a score to go pin someone down inside the 20,” Carlson said, via Bonsignore. “I think that's a huge play for a team to set their defense up and to get guys fired up.”

Raiders special teams coach Tom McMahon spoke about the rule as well.

“Right now, we have to get through the preseason, in my personal opinion, and we have to see how this thing plays itself out, this new rule,' Tom McMahon of the Raiders said, via Bonsignore.

It will be interesting to see how the Raiders adapt to the new rule in 2023, as them and Carlson were one of the teams that tried to pin teams deep on the kickoff in the past.