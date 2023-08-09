Henry Ruggs finally got his sentence after months of trials. The former Las Vegas Raiders player had been involved in a fatal car crash that took the lives of a woman and a dog. Charges were filed against him due to manslaughter and driving under the influence. All of that got its resolution after he had his punishments read to him. Although, former NFL player and controversial athlete OJ Simpson was not a fan of the punishment given to Ruggs.

The culmination of the case for the former Raiders player had finally come. His November 2021 accident cost him roughly three to 10 years of jail time. Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty to the charges and is set to serve his punishment. A road back to the NFL is likely going to never happen again after the case. Speeding through the streets at 156 miles per hour will cost a lot and that is just what Ruggs got.

However, OJ Simpson posits that the punishment should have been way more. He outlined his frustrations in a video posted on Twitter. It was captioned, “The math just does not add up.”

“You're driving a car roughly 160 MPH on a public street and you kill a girl and her dog and you get 3-to-10 years. You go to a hotel room where you're invited to retrieve your own personal stolen property and you get 9-to-33 years,” he said alluding to his own troubles with the law.

OJ Simpson got his fair share of repaying for his crimes and may know what he is talking about. Was the punishment fair?