Former Los Angeles Rams cornerback David Long Jr. is signing a 1-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders, theScore NFL insider Jordan Schultz wrote in a Wednesday tweet.

“Only 25 years old, Long had 21 tackles and 1 PBU during his four starts with the #Rams last season,” wrote Schultz.

David Long Jr spent four seasons with the Rams after being selected in the third round of the 2019 NFL draft, playing in 52 games and starting in 10. The 5-foot-11-inch cornerback played in 12 games and started in four during the 2022 season, combining for 21 tackles and one pass deflection for a Rams squad that went 5-12-0 and placed third in the NFC West.

David Long played in 16 games and started in five for the Super Bowl-winning Rams in 2022, earning four total and three solo tackles as Los Angeles took down the Cincinnati Bengals in the season finale. The Super Bowl win proved to be a turning point for younger Rams fans, the 25-year-old cornerback said on an episode of NFL NOW.

“Just growing up, there’s a lot of different teams that have been here,” he said. “For us to get a championship, for the younger generation, it is like a turning point for them to be able to sway the younger kids to be Rams fans rather than some of the other teams that are in California.”

The Raiders brought in wide receiver Cam Sims from the Washington Commanders during the NFL’s free agency period on Monday. The deal has yet to be disclosed for Sims, who spent every one of his five years in the league NFL career with the Commanders.

Free agent tight end Austin Hooper will visit Las Vegas on Wednesday after the Raiders announced a contract with tight end OJ Howard on Monday. Hooper will be entering his eighth season in the NFL.