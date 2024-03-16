The Las Vegas Raiders did not make much noise in the AFC standings last year, but they surprised people with their defensive grit when Antonio Pierce became interim head coach. General manager Tom Telesco is determined to make sure that this team continues to give offenses fits going forward.
After signing Christian Wilkins to one of the biggest deals of this year's NFL free agency, the Raiders are fortifying the defensive tackle position by bringing back a player who quickly won over fans during the 2023-24 season. Adam Butler is staying in Vegas after signing a one-year contract, per ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.
Butler, a former undrafted free agent out of Vanderbilt who won a Super Bowl with the New England Patriots in 2019, proved to be a valuable presence on the defensive line last season. He totaled 5.0 sacks, 28 combined tackles, eight tackles for loss, one forced fumble and four passes defensed in 17 games.
Las Vegas' impressive D-Line could definitively launch the team's defense into the top-tier, assuming Telesco also shores up the secondary. Fans can't get ahead of themselves, but the organization appears to be moving in a positive direction this offseason. This franchise is typically at its best when it is defined by a fierce attack up front.
Although Adam Butler will not receive the accolades or attention that some of his teammates do, his return to Las Vegas is an important part of the team's defensive blueprint. Raider Nation is understandably in good spirits with the 2024 NFL Draft a little more than five weeks away.