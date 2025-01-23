The Las Vegas Raiders did not have a great 2024 season. Las Vegas finished the regular season 4-13 and earned themselves a top-10 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. The Raiders fired first-year head coach Antonio Pierce because of the team's poor performance. As a result, the Raiders are back on the hunt for a new head coach.

Raiders minority owner Tom Brady recently opened up on what it is like being a part of the team's head coaching search.

“Right now, it's a great ownership group,” Brady said on FS1's The Herd. “There's other great people involved. I'm one voice. It's so collaborative. I think this process of learning is so important. So, that's kind of where it's at.”

Brady referred to himself as a “rookie” when describing how he's approaching his involvement with the Raiders this offseason.

“Being a rookie, you've got to almost go back to what your roots are as a rookie and remember that when you are a rookie, you're trying to learn as much as you can,” Brady said. “When I was a rookie as a quarterback, I really engulfed myself in the playbook and listened to a lot of the veterans and said, ‘This is how you're going to go about it Tom. This is how you're going to be the best possible player you can be.' Then you realize that many years later, 10 years later, I started to actually perform the way that I was capable of performing.”

It will be interesting to see if Las Vegas' eventual hire has any tied to Tom Brady.

Raiders hire new GM with deep Tom Brady ties

The Raiders have already hired a general manager who has some close ties to Tom Brady.

Las Vegas is hiring Tampa Bay's assistant GM John Spytek as their next general manager. Spytek was on Tampa's staff when Tom Brady played the final stretch of his professional career for the Buccaneers.

During that time, the Buccaneers made a number of win-now moves that resulted in a Super Bowl victory. Brady certainly had some input into some of those moves as the team's franchise quarterback. It seems that Spytek caught Brady's attention during those years.

During Spytek's time in Tampa Bay, the Buccaneers have won four consecutive division titles and made the playoffs five seasons in a row. That includes their one-and-done trip to the postseason this year.

Spytek and the Raiders have plenty of work cut out for them. The Raiders need to find a solution at quarterback ASAP and make a number of other moves to address the massive holes on the roster.