The Las Vegas Raiders are looking to move on from the Jon Gruden era. The former head coach’s tenure in Nevada has been marred with numerous controversies, questionable draft picks, and regular season failures. It all came to a head in 2021, when Gruden was axed from the team following a string of leaked emails.

Unfortunately, the pains of the Gruden era continue to hurt the Raiders to this day. During the UFC’s broadcast featuring Rob Gronkowski, president Dana White revealed the Raiders almost had Tom Brady AND Gronk in 2020. However… at the last moment, Gruden apparently decided to nix the deal. (via SportsCenter)

Dana White says Brady and Gronk ➡️ Raiders "was almost a done deal." 😳 #UFC278 pic.twitter.com/buWEXxi5Ho — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 21, 2022

Gronk also seconded this story, which is interesting. Back in 2020, Tom Brady was searching for a new team to join. Of course, many teams were calling him and trying to recruit him, including the Raiders. In the end, Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The rest, as they say, is history.

How did the Raiders do in that season? Well, in the 2020 season, they went 8-8, and failed to make it out of the season. It’s fair to say that had they had Brady and Gronk on the team, they would more than likely do better than a .500 record. Hell, they may have even won it all like the Bucs did?

What’s done is done, though. Now, the Raiders will try to forge their own path to the top. They made some big moves in the offseason, including a trade for superstar wide receiver Davante Adams. It will be tough trying to fight out of the brutal AFC West, but this team has the talent to do exactly that.