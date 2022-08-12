‘You’ll see them in the stadium’: Josh McDaniels drops snarky take on Derek Carr, Davante Adams playing vs. Vikings

You never know what to expect in terms of playing time during the NFL preseason. Some teams utilize their stars on a consistent basis, while other high-profile players don’t even suit up. Some coaches reveal their plans while others keep it to themselves. Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels recently dropped a snarky comment when asked about Derek Carr and Davante Adams playing in the Raiders’ preseason opener, per Paul Gutierrez.

“You’ll see them in the stadium,” McDaniels said.

Gutierrez, who works for ESPN and covers the Raiders, joked that McDaniel’s response is why he hates yes or no questions.

Let's just say #Raiders coach Josh McDaniels was non-committal when I asked if we'd see Derek Carr and Davante Adams in Sunday's exhibition game against the #Vikings. "You'll see them in the stadium." And that's why I hate yes-no questions… — Paul Gutierrez (@PGutierrezESPN) August 12, 2022

So it is unclear whether Derek Carr and Davante Adams will play in the game. But they will be in stadium according to Josh McDaniels.

McDaniels also discussed what he can learn from players and other coaches this season, per the Las Vegas Raiders Twitter account.

“I’d say I still have a long way to go,” he said. “I learn things from our coaches every day for sure. For every young coach or person that comes into any organization, you are around so many really good people that have better experience than you do…We learn from the players every day. There’s things I hear from Davante (Adams), or (Maxx) Crosby, or Chandler Jones, or Colton Miller, or Derek Carr. They have a different perspective than you do. You aren’t out there. Just being willing to soak it all in and understand that you are never going to know it all, but there is something to be gained each day, each meeting.”

Snarky responses and all, Josh McDaniels clearly knows what it takes to lead this team. He wants to learn from everyone around him and become the best coach he can be.

The Raiders’ preseason opener is scheduled for Sunday at Allegiant Stadium.