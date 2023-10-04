A trade to the Las Vegas Raiders has done nothing to slow down Davante Adams. The 30-year-old earned his third consecutive first-team All-Pro honor in 2022 and is off to a fantastic start in 2023.

Despite his success, the Raiders have not played very well. They've lost three straight after winning their opening game in Week 1. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a concussion during a Week 3 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and did not play in Week 4. His status is still in question and the more time he misses the longer the Raiders' playoff chances get.

There have been murmurs of Adams requesting a trade, but those have been put to bed by a report from Jeremy Fowler. The Adams trade rumors are simply just fans dreaming of acquiring arguably the best wide receiver in the league.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

According to Fowler, Adams is set on playing for the Raiders for a long time, or at the very least as long as his current contract, which runs through 2026. He is arguably Las Vegas' best player and will continue to be as long as he stays healthy.

The Raiders might not be the best team in the league but they do have a solid following and some of the best fans. That might not matter to Davante Adams, but those fans care about the team and grow fond of players quickly, especially one of Adams' caliber.

It would take a lot for a team to acquire Adams via trade, especially during the season. He'll likely stay with the Raiders for a while.