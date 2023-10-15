The Las Vegas Raiders defeated the Green Bay Packers in a 17-13 win at Allegiant Stadium last Monday.

The Raiders gained a total of 208 receiving yards and 96 rushing yards in the home win. Las Vegas receiver Jakobi Meyers led the squad with 75 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on seven receptions. Linebacker Robert Spillane and cornerback Amik Robertson picked off a combined three passes. Defensive end Maxx Crosby recorded five tackles, one sack, one quarterback hit and four tackles for loss.

“It's a good football team over there that's well coached, they have a lot of good players and I really give our guys a lot of credit for hanging in there and just grinding it out,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels said, via Raiders Today. “It was that kind of game for the whole entire four quarters.

“Nothing was easy. And I thought that our punter punted really well tonight and changed field positions and that kind of eventually made a difference.”

The Raiders will face the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. The Patriots fell in a 34-0 loss to the New Orleans Saints last Sunday. New England quarterback Mac Jones threw for 110 passing yards and two interceptions in the home loss. Former Raiders quarterback Derek Carr countered with 183 passing yards and two passing touchdowns.

What are some bold predictions for the Raiders when they face the Patriots on Sunday?

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*

3. Jimmy Garoppolo will record at least 230 yards, one passing touchdown

Garoppolo ended the win over Green Bay with 208 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The former Patriots and San Francisco 49ers QB completed 22 of his 31 pass attempts. He threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Myers with 4:09 remaining in the second quarter.

“I think it was a total team effort tonight and we knew it was going to be like that,” Garoppolo said, via Raiders Today. “It's one of those things we have to use this momentum now to our advantage and try and start stacking these wins. This is a big one tonight. Green Bay coming in, fans traveled well, so it was a good environment out there.”

Garoppolo has earned a total of 917 passing yards and six passing touchdowns during the 2023 NFL season. He has thrown for 200 yards or more in three of the four games he has suited up for this year. The Patriots have allowed a total of 952 passing yards this season, according to NFL.com. The figure put them ahead of the Packers, Atlanta Falcons and Buffalo Bills for seventh place in the league.

2. Josh Jacobs will rush for at least 90 yards

Jacobs rushed for 69 yards on 20 carries during the victory at Allegiant Stadium. He scored a two-yard touchdown with 14:56 remaining in the fourth quarter. The two-time Pro-Bowler added 20 receiving yards on five receptions.

“I don't even know what the statistics are, but I mean, I don't think we rushed for 200 yards tonight,” McDaniels said, via All Raiders. “But I thought JJ (Josh Jacobs) is ready every day and he's got a great attitude and mindset, whether it's catching the ball out of the backfield which he made a couple other big catches today and running hard every quarter of the game trying to run the clock out there at the end just making hard yards and the blitz pick up.

“I've said this since I've met the kid, love the player, love the kid, and he does everything he can to help us win every single time out.”

Jacobs has rushed for 60 or more in two of his five games this season. The Patriots have allowed 540 rushing yards in five games, putting them in 15th place in the NFL. They allowed 100 rushing yards or more on three occasions, including a season-high 145 yards during a 24-17 loss to the Miami Dolphins.

1. The Raiders will defeat the Patriots by a one-score margin

The Raiders must find a way to carry over the momentum from their win against Green Bay when they face the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick. McDaniels was the offensive coordinator for the Patriots for 13 seasons and won six Super Bowls under Belichick, according to a Friday article from Raiders.com Digital Team Reporter Levi Edwards.

“I think it'd be pretty hard to surprise Coach (Belichick), he's been in this league for a while,” Garoppolo said Wednesday, via Edwards. “Obviously, one of the best ever do it. He's seen just about everything. So, we'll do what we do.

“I'm sure we'll have a couple of wrinkles here and there. I'm sure they will too. But yeah, that's kind of the chess match when you play against a former coach, I've learned. It's fun though, man. You've got to embrace it and make the best of it.”

The Raiders must tap into the potential of their skill players on offense while winning at the line of scrimmage of defense when they face the Patriots on Sunday. If they can, they may take a victory at home before taking on the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Oct. 22.