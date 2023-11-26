Teamer joins a lengthy list of NFL players punished for driving under the influence.

While Las Vegas football fans anxiously await word on injured star Maxx Crosby, one of his teammates has been ruled out for sure. Raiders safety Roderic Teamer will not play in Sunday afternoon's game against the Kansas City Chiefs after an early morning arrest for driving under the influence.

Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal first reported the benching. Teamer's arrest appears to have occurred after being pulled over for speeding.

The 26-year-old Teamer came off injured reserve Saturday following a hamstring he suffered in Las Vegas' 21-17 Week 6 win over the New England Patriots. This afternoon's benching means Teamer will miss his sixth straight game.

Teamer was a four-year starter at Tulane before signing with the Los Angeles Chargers in April 2019. After a brief stint with the Indianapolis Colts, he joined the Raiders in June 2021. Teamer appeared in 17 games for the Raiders in 2022, notching 35 tackles in three starts.

Details about the incident are not yet known.

Teamer's arrest comes six months after ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs pleaded guilty to charges of DUI manslaughter following a 2021 crash that resulted in the death of 23-year-old Tina Trintor. Ruggs was traveling at 156 MPH at the time of the crash.

The NFL has a lengthy and unfortunate history of players driving under the influence. Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Josh Brent was convinced of involuntary manslaughter following a 2014 accident that resulted in the death of teammate Jerry Brown.

Former Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots receiver Donte Stallworth pleaded guilty to DUI manslaughter after he struck and killed a man in Miami in 2009. He later spoke at the NFL's rookie symposium in hopes of educating incoming players on the dangers of drinking and driving.