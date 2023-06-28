Solve Kanai Ward’s various unsolved cases. Here are the details for Master Detective Archives: Rain Code, including its release date, gameplay, and story.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Release Date: June 30, 2023

The game comes out on June 30, 2023. It will be available on the Nintendo Switch.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Gameplay

This game is a 3d adventure game with a mix of mystery and problem-solving. Players will mostly be spending their time solving the game’s various mysteries and unsolved cases. Solving the cases the player takes comes in three parts: Case Investigation, the Mystery Labyrinth, and the Reasoning Death Match.

During the Case Investigation, the player must gather as many clues as they can about the case they are handling. This includes finding clues in the crime scene, interviewing and interrogating witnesses, and more. Finding clues rewards the player with Solution Keys, which they can use at a later time. If the player can no longer find any clues, they can ask for help from the game’s Master Detectives. Each of these Master Detectives has a special skill they can use to help find clues. This includes Life Detection, Time Leaps, Spiritism, and more. This can open the path to more clues.

Afterward, the player jumps into the Mystery Labyrinth. There, the mysteries in the real world materialize, and the player must explore, fight, and solve their way to the truth. Think of it like the Palace explorations of Persona 5. Finally, there’s the Reasoning Death Match. Here. the player must face off against Mystery Phantoms who are trying to cover up the truth.

This is where the Solution Keys come in. While fighting, the Mystery Phantoms will throw “facts” about the murder case at the player. The player must then use the Solution Keys on their Solution Blade to slash at the contradictions thrown at them. This is an actual combat section, and the player must also dodge attacks from the enemy. Should they take too many attacks, it’s game over.

Master Detective Archives: Rain Code Story

The story centers around the Kanai Ward, the city of rain, and its various unsolved mysteries. The Kanai Ward is controlled by the Amaterasu Corporation and is behind everything that happens in the city. You play as Yuma, an amnesiac, and also a detective-in-training. Haunted by a spirit named Shinigami, Yuma must help the Master Detectives of the World Detective Organization in solving the city’s mysteries.

