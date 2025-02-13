The Los Angeles Rams face the inevitability of looking vastly different on offense next season. The “nine and dime” connection of Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp already plans to get severed. Even captains Tyler Higbee and Rob Havenstein aren't guaranteed to return.

Kupp is expected to get traded. Stafford is hearing both trade chatter and retirement, the New York Giants regarding the former. But envisions an L.A. return. Meanwhile, the Rams need to get younger at tight end and right tackle — the spots occupied by Higbee and Havenstein. General manager Les Snead and the front office, however, have hit some major marks in the last three draft classes.

Snead built a new roster alongside head coach Sean McVay featuring non-first round draft gems. Los Angeles scored a massive fifth round hat trick by landing Kyren Williams, Puka Nacua and Kobie Turner — all of whom have become Pro Bowlers. Snead and company then drafted the eventual 2024 NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in Jared Verse.

The Rams have improved their draft capital since 2022 to lure in these gems. So who looks like the next set of Rams coming during the last weekend of April?

Before we explore those theories, we turn to the PFF mock draft simulator to see who falls to the Rams.

Positions the Rams likely will target in 2025 NFL Draft

The Rams come with multiple needs, even after taking the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles down to the wire in the postseason.

Wide receiver is annually the Rams' strongest position. But Kupp will soon open a massive hole once L.A. finds a trade suitor. Nacua will need help moving forward.

Offensive line remains a pivotal need. This unit struggled to protect Stafford in the divisional round loss in Philly. Snead and the front office will need to scout out tackles. Tight end ranks as one more major need, with Higbee getting older and Colby Parkinson becoming a disappointment in '24.

Even the defense can find more help. Verse and Byron Young have the edge rush room solidified. Turner is leading the trenches with another prized '24 pick in Braden Fiske. But the secondary needs to be addressed.

Los Angeles once again will have a first round selection. This time at No. 26 overall. It's the first time in the McVay/Snead era that the Rams will have consecutive first round picks. However, they don't hold a second round selection. Barring a potential trade, L.A. must wait until selections 90 to 100 to fill the rest of its three-round class.

Time to see which needs get addressed by the Rams.

Rams go 2 on offense, add DB help in 3-round NFL mock draft simulation

The Rams find Kupp's replacement in the PFF mock draft simulation. Meanwhile, they add tackle help while bolstering the safety room. Here's the complete list of Rams selections through the simulator:

WR Matthew Golden — Texas — 26th overall pick

Safety Nick Emmanwori — South Carolina — 90th overall pick

OT Jalen Rivers — Miami — 100th overall pick

The Longhorns star Golden joins a past Texas teammate in L.A. Golden reteams with Jordan Whittington, who became a preseason star for the Rams in '24. The next Texas WR ranks as the eighth-best WR prospect by ESPN NFL Draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr.

Golden is a massive draft coup for the Rams. He showed explosive long speed and separation against defensive backs. Those elements are perfect in the Rams' WR room. He comes with past injury concerns. But Golden is the perfect complimentary field stretcher next to Nacua.

Looking at rest of Rams' draft picks via mock simulation

Emmanwori brings youth and massive size to the safety room. He looks like a linebacker in observing his 6-foot-3, 227-pound frame. But he's a prime need for the defense.

The Rams struggled in defending the run, ranking 22nd overall. Saquon Barkley also ran over this unit. Emmanwori's strength is snuffing the run — making him ideal at No. 90.

Lastly, L.A. grabs its potential tackle of the future in Rivers. He lined up at left tackle and left guard in Coral Gables. Though he started in 20 games at the former position.

Rivers protected Cam Ward in 2024 and became his top pass protector. The Rivers selection, though, doesn't come off as a future replacement for Havenstein. He could replace LT starter Alaric Jackson, who's a free agent. The Rams smartly address tackle before day three of the draft.

L.A. doesn't go after a TE or quarterback with its first three picks. But the Rams address three major needs here.