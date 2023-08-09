The NFL training camp is a really important time for players to show their skills and make sure they get to be on the team. However, not every player does great during this time. Let's talk about the Los Angeles Rams. Several players on the team are having a hard time right now. We'll take a closer look at these players and see how things can improve moving forward.

2022 Rams Season

The Rams' 2022 NFL season was a disappointment as they finished with a 5-12 record. As the defending Super Bowl champions, the Rams attempted to become the first team to repeat as Super Bowl champions since the 2004 New England Patriots. However, after a 2-1 start, the Rams struggled and achieved the unwanted distinction of being one of the worst defending title holders in the history of North American sports. They were the first defending Super Bowl champion to finish with a losing record since the 2003 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In addition, the Rams were also the first defending Super Bowl champion to miss the playoffs since the 2016 Denver Broncos. To add to all those struggles, the Rams went 1-7 on the road for the first time since 2011. Keep in mind that's when the team was still based in St. Louis. In all, it was a season they'd rather forget… and fast!

Now, let's take a closer look at four players on the Los Angeles Rams who are finding it tough during the 2023 NFL training camp.

1. Derion Kendrick

The second-year cornerback is currently managing a soft tissue injury. This has caused him to miss most of this week's practice sessions. All the while, the starting position has been available for anyone to claim. Take note that fellow CB Robert Rochell hasn't demonstrated that he's prepared for a starting role. Meanwhile, Tre Tomlinson might be too undersized to be a full-time outside starter. This means that Derion Kendrick must make a swift return to the field. Otherwise, there's a possibility that another player could seize his starting position.

2. Joe Noteboom

Next is Joe Noteboom. Unusually, the Rams haven't placed actually placed him at left guard and played Steve Avila at right guard. Sure, it's understandable to not move Noteboom between positions. Still, the team expects more from one of their highest-paid players. That said, he is recovering from an Achilles rupture last year, and his spot on the roster is almost guaranteed after restructuring his contract this offseason. However, not starting is still a disappointment. Remember that this offensive line has faced challenges, with several players rotating in different positions, including Noteboom.

3. Van Jefferson

Then there's Van Jefferson. Right now, it's still early but we are on the verge of labeling him as a disappointment already. That said, it's concerning that he needed a rest day usually reserved for veterans on just the second day of training camp. Keep in mind that last season, he dealt with lingering injury concerns from the 2021 playoffs and didn't play until Week eight. While many assume he firmly holds the WR2 position, we believe it's open for competition. Guys like Tutu Atwell, Puka Nacua, Ben Skowronek, or Demarcus Robinson might surpass him. Heading into a contract year adds further complexity to Jefferson's situation. This year brings more uncertainty about his NFL identity and whether he'll reach his full potential.

4. Rams EDGE guys

While it's still early, the lack of clear distinction among individual outside linebackers in the competition is disappointing. Michael Hoecht's press conference on the opening day suggests a leadership role on defense. Additionally, we believe the current training camp carries significance for guys like Daniel Hardy, Byron Young, Nick Hampton, and Ochaun Mathis. However, Mathis is hindered by a lower extremity injury and might miss more practices. Meanwhile, Young, despite being part of McVay's criticized group, remains a fixture in the first-string defense. For his part, Hampton's presence has been minimal so far in camp, while Hardy managed to recover a fumble on one occasion. The approaching preseason becomes pivotal for these edge rushers aiming to distinguish themselves from the competition.

Team Outlook

Let's talk about what might happen for the Rams in the 2023 NFL season. There are some important things to think about. The Rams have a few really good players, like their quarterback Matthew Stafford, defensive tackle Aaron Donald, wide receiver Cooper Kupp, and running back Cam Akers. On the flip side, the offensive line is having a tough time because they have to switch positions a lot. Of course, Stafford is a leader for the team, so his role is really important. Donald and Kupp need to do well, too. They won the Super Bowl in 2022, so people are expecting a lot from them. All in all, the Rams could do really well in 2023 if they work on the offensive line and use their best players wisely.

Looking ahead, we see that the NFL training camp is a big deal for players. But sometimes, things don't go perfectly. The players mentioned here are having some difficulties. They're trying to adjust to the speed of the game, get back to how they played after getting hurt, or find their place in the team. But remember, training camp is just the start. They have time to get better and do well in the season. The Rams' coaches will keep helping them improve so they can be a part of the team's success.