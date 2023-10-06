Through four weeks of the 2023 NFL season, it's fair to say the Los Angeles Rams are a bit of an enigma so far. They are 2-2 and have played games that make it seem like Sean McVay's team is gearing up for another Super Bowl run. Other times, they look like a team playing through a rebuild.

After all, this Rams team blew out the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, pushed the 4-0 San Francisco 49ers to the brink in a 30-23 loss in Week 2, and is coming off a 29-23 road win over the Indianapolis Colts. But they also lost in Week 3 to the Cincinnati Bengals, a team that has not been impressive thus far.

Now, the Rams draw the 4-0 Philadelphia Eagles, and it looks like Cooper Kupp is coming back. Fresh off their own Super Bowl appearance, the Birds have not been as impressive as their record indicates. Three of Philly's wins have been by six points or fewer, including one that went into overtime.

With that in mind, here are three bold and beautiful predictions for the Rams ahead of their Week 5 Eagles matchup.

3. Matthew Stafford is held under 300 passing yards

Matthew Stafford has looked like a rejuvenated quarterback in 2023. Despite not having his favorite weapon, Cooper Kupp, at his disposal, Stafford has lit up opposing teams this season. Only the Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa has thrown for more yards, and in three of four games, Stafford has reached the 300-yard marker. His lowest passing output so far this season is 269 yards against the Bengals.

So why do we foresee Stafford failing to hit that mark for just the second time, even with Kupp on the mend? Partly because of an Eagles team that ranks fourth in average time of possession and wants to grind down their opposition via the QB Jalen Hurts-led running game. This also feels like a game in which the Rams might try to run the ball a little more than usual. Speaking of the Rams' running game…

2. Kyren Williams goes for 75+ yards on the ground

If Williams pulls this off, it will be an impressive feat. Howie Roseman has built this Eagles team around the line of scrimmage, and Philly's defense has not been kind to opposing running backs. Brian Robinson Jr. of the Washington Commanders has found the most success against this defense, gaining 45 yards on 14 carries. Not to write home about, clearly.

Williams rushed for over 100 yards last week in the win over the Colts, so he's got some momentum going in his favor. The other thing working in his favor? A banged up Philly defensive line. Stalwart defensive tackle Fletcher Cox is trending towards not playing on Sunday due to a back injury. The Eagles might also be without rotational DT Marlon Tuipulotu as he deals with a triceps injury.

Add that to the attention that must be paid to WR Puka Nacua, who leads the NFL with 39 receptions, and the Rams might find it a bit easier to run the ball this Sunday. If that's the case, Williams will be the prime beneficiary.

1. Rams hand Eagles their first loss of 2023

As mentioned earlier, this 4-0 team is maybe not as good as its record currently says it is. Yes, the Eagles find ways to win, but that sort of good luck doesn't last an entire season. It must also be factored in that the Eagles are coming off a game that went into overtime and have to battle whatever complications affect a team that is travelling cross-country to play.

The Rams have been a roller coaster so far this season, but when they put it all together, they've shown they can play at a pretty high level. With Kupp set to return to the fold, that level will be just enough to squeak past Philly on Sunday.