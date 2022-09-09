Expect the unexpected. That’s certainly what Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey is telling himself after suffering an embarrassing 31-10 defeat at the hands of Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills, which happened at home no less. A lot of things certainly went wrong for the Rams and Ramsey shed some light on how Allen decimated the Rams’ backline.

“We felt like they weren’t going to be patient enough to do that the whole game, just take those five yards, three yards, four yards, right? But they were, for the most part,” Ramsey said, per The Athletic (subscription required). “(And) then they had … two or three explosives that ended up turning into touchdowns, and that was like, the difference. They won by three touchdowns.”

The Rams zone-based defense is designed to stifle offenses built on explosive plays, which, as Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic noted, were “statistically far likelier to set up points” than an approach that focused on picking up fewer yards one play at a time.

However Allen picked apart their defense via a more methodical approach, which was powered by his ability to make difficult passes on the move lulled the Rams to sleep only for him to capitalize once the Rams overcompensated. Ramsey’s comments four years ago calling Josh Allen “trash” come back to haunt him in a big way.

Jalen Ramsey is surely kicking himself for failing to be as prepared as he should have been. He was caught napping on one of Allen’s explosive plays, which involved Bills receiver Stefon Diggs talking some smack towards Ramsey.

“They were really attacking our little zones, like our soft spots in our zones,” Ramsey said. “Obviously we’ve gotta watch the film, but I’m sure we all would’ve liked to play man a little bit more. I feel like we kind of had a mentality like, ‘bend, don’t break’ a lot, because they were driving the ball but they weren’t scoring, like, we were getting turnovers, interceptions, whatever it was.”

Jalen Ramsey and the Rams are eating their humble pie, hit with a sobering realization that their title defense will not be a cakewalk. The Rams will look to bounce back against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 2 and put this miserable start behind them.