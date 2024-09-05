The wait for the new NFL season is over, as Week 1 is officially here. The Detroit Lions, who started off the NFL season last year in the Kickoff Game, will be taking on the Los Angeles Rams in the prime time game on Sunday.

The Lions are coming off of arguably their best season in franchise history, and the Rams are looking to make a run at another championship after winning Super Bowl LVI in 2022. The first Sunday Night Football game is expected to be a classic, and in this article, we will explain how you can watch it.

When and where is Sunday Night Football

The Lions, who made the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 last season, will be hosting the first Sunday Night Football game of the year. That means the game against the Rams will be at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan. Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET on Sunday, Sept. 8.

How to watch the Rams vs. Lions game

It is a big week of football for NBC. Not only will they be broadcasting the NFL Kickoff Game, but they will also be showing the first Sunday Night Football game of the year. That means the contest will also be available to stream on Peacock or fuboTV.

Date: Sunday, Sept. 8 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

Location: Ford Field — Detroit, Michigan

TV channel: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)

Odds: Lions -4.5 | O/U 52.5

Rams storylines

After the Rams won Super Bowl LVI, it seemed like their championship window was over. Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp were only getting older, as was evidenced by the injuries that they dealt with over the following seasons. The star duo seem to be back to full health though, and some new stars have emerged on the team around them. For that reason, the Rams could be in for a big year.

Their playoff dreams start during Week 1. Young stars such as Puka Nacua and Kyren Williams will be under the spotlight. Nacua had one of the best rookie seasons ever last year. He caught 105 passes for 1,486 yards, which included a 15-catch game. Nacua even hauled in 181 postseason receiving yards. All of those stats were rookie records, and now Nacua has a chance to prove his case as a megastar.

We ranked Nacua as one of the 50 best players in the NFL, but he hasn't played with Kupp over the course of a full season. Kupp isn't far removed from one of the best receiving seasons ever, either. Kupp won the triple crown in 2021 during a season where he set single-season records for scrimmage yards (1,965) and postseason receptions (33).

Together, Nacua and Kupp help form an elite receiving corps, and Matthew Stafford could be in for a monstrous season because if it. The Rams were somewhat of a surprise champion back in 2022, and they have the pieces to shock the world yet again.

Lions storylines

The Lions also want to surprise the world and win it all. Despite being league bottom-dwellers for the majority of the 21st century, the Lions are legitimate title contenders now. Their offense is elite, and their defense is improved. Detroit has some young stars of their own, too.

Aidan Hutchison has proven that the Jacksonville Jaguars should have taken him first overall in 2022, and Sam LaPorta was also a record-setter last season. As a rookie, LaPorta caught 86 passes and hauled in 176 postseason yards, both of which are rookie records. Both players rank in our top 50 NFL players, as does Amon-Ra St. Brown. The receiver has quickly emerged as an elite pass catching weapon for Jared Goff.

On the note of Goff, the Goff vs. Stafford battle is, of course, one of the biggest storylines in this game. Although the Rams and Lions have played each other since they traded Stafford and Goff for each other, that deal will forever be remembered as a huge moment in each franchise's history.

Stafford already has a championship under his belt with the Rams, but Goff has become a clear-cut franchise quarterback since moving to Detroit. Goff has proven himself, as he is now one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but he needs to add a championship to his resume to prove the Lions were right to trade for him. That journey to championship glory starts in Week 1.