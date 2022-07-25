Aaron Donald, Matthew Stafford get brutally honest on Rams mindset as they try to repeat

The Los Angeles Rams are fresh off of a Super Bowl victory. They acquired Matthew Stafford ahead of last season and the move clearly paid off. He developed immediate chemistry with wide receiver Cooper Kupp and the duo led LA’s offense. Meanwhile, Aaron Donald did his thing on defense and posted another monster season. Stafford and Donald commented on the Rams’ mindset ahead of the 2022 season as they look to win another Super Bowl.

Aaron Donald commented on the team’s leadership, per Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports.

“I think we’ve got great leadership on this team, great coaches, and guys tend to feed off what their leaders are doing, how they’re moving,” Donald said. “[When] we’ve got a bunch of guys like we got on this team, you don’t have to worry about that. We’re focused on what we need to focus on this year.”

Matthew Stafford said that the Rams can’t afford to take anything for granted, per Pro Football Talk on NBC Sports as well.

“It’s a different team, it’s a different year,” Stafford said. “Just because we did something last year doesn’t mean anything’s going to happen this year. We’ve got to go out there and earn it. The opportunities to play in those games last year were earned. Ask yourself, what kind of opportunities are you willing to earn? It comes with sacrifice and hard work and being a great teammate and all that stuff. Ask yourself that before you step out onto the field.”

With Donald and Stafford leading the way, the Rams will be a dangerous team once again this season. Los Angeles has their sights set on another Super Bowl.