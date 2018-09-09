The Los Angeles Rams finally managed to find a solution to their prolonged contract negotiations with defensive tackle Aaron Donald. It appears he will have no restrictions in the 2018 NFL season opener.

Donald’s extensive holdout raised questions about his readiness for Week 1 against the Oakland Raiders. However, according to Rams insider Myles Simmons, head coach Sean McVay does not plan on taking him off the field any more than usual:

“There’s not going to be any limit on his snap count.”

It seems defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is also convinced Donald’s status.

“Obviously it’s great to have Aaron back. He’s a tremendous player.” Adds Donald is “ready to go” and is in shape.

Donald’s designation should hardly come as any surprise. Those who follow him on Instagram are well-aware of his physical prowess thanks to the daily videos he posts of his grueling workouts. Furthermore, he has already proved how capable he is of quickly getting into game-shape. Despite his prolonged holdout last season, he still managed to earn Defensive Player of the Year honors.

Needless to say, this spells bad news for quarterback Derek Carr and the Raiders’ offense. Oakland has introduced a number of moving parts into their new offense this season. Unfortunately, a Monday night matchup against one of the most formidable defensive units in the league is not an ideal situation for them to find their footing.

Donald has admitted feeling some pressure after signing his lucrative six-year, $136 million deal. However, he has already given the Rams plenty of bang for their buck over the past four seasons. With the contract negotiations finally over, both Donald and the team can focus on meeting their high expectations moving forward.