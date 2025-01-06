The Los Angeles Rams rolled out a plan to give Blake Corum a prime opportunity in Week 18. Kyren Williams earned rest, and the rookie RB got elevated to starter versus the Seattle Seahawks.

However, Corum's afternoon got cut short in the second half. Corum left with a forearm injury, per ESPN Rams insider Sarah Barshop. She later revealed Corum became questionable to return.

The former Michigan Wolverines star settled for only two carries for 10 yards. Ronnie Rivers handled the ground work for the rest of the day. The third-year RB settled for 12 carries and 49 yards as the Rams fell 30-25.

Corum landed in L.A. in the third round of the '24 draft. His status ahead of the playoffs is now in jeopardy as the Rams will host a Wild Card game.