Bobby Wagner tackle left MNF field invader with significant head injury, per police

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner stopped a field invader in his tracks during Monday Night Football in Week 4. After Wagner took matters into his own hands and stopped the field invader with a hard tackle, the individual went to the cops and filed a police report against Wagner. Now, according to TMZ, police revealed that the individual sustained a concussion as a result of the hit from Wagner.

The Santa Clara Police Department reported that the man, Alex Taylor, filed a police report the following afternoon, accusing Wagner of “blatant assault.” Taylor alleged that he sustained multiple injuries as a result of the tackle, including a “concussion without loss of consciousness” and “a burn on his inner right bicep.” Police state it’s possible the burn was caused by Taylor’s own smoke device and are continuing to investigate the situation.

Taylor and another individual attempted to invade the field during Monday Night Football in Week 4 as part of some sort of animal rights activism movement for the organization Direct Action Everywhere. The other individual was stopped before making much progress, but Taylor managed to evade security at Levi Stadium and get to the center of the field. Taylor was running across the field with a pink smoke-creating contraption of sorts, at which point Wagner tackled the individual after security failed to catch him. It was a big hit from Wagner, and it seems that it’s resulted in some significant injuries for Taylor, including a concussion.

Last week, Bobby Wagner said he tackled the individual as a measure of safety.