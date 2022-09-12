Cooper Kupp draws bold Stephen Curry comparison from Bills’ Von Miller

There is no question Cooper Kupp is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, if not the best of the bunch. That’s exactly why his ex-teammate, Von Miller of the Buffalo Bills, boldly compared Kupp to Stephen Curry recently.

Via Rams Wire:

“My Steph of the NFL would have to be Cooper Kupp,” Miller said. “Nice, clean-shaven. Wins championships, is the best at his position. Been the best for a very long time. Doesn’t have a super flashy game but is super effective and he racks up all types of records and all types of points.”

Hard to doubt that but Kupp has to win a few more championships to be on Steph’s level. Von is a little off on the clean-shaven part though. Both guys do look quite young and are just killers in their respective sports.

Cooper Kupp won the Triple Crown last season, becoming the first to do so since 2005. He finished with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns, all league highs.

While the Rams lost their season opener to the Bills in embarrassing fashion, Kupp had a big night. He had 13 catches for 128 yards and their lone touchdown. One thing that can always be counted on is Kupp stepping up to the plate and delivering.

You also have to love that his ex-teammate is comparing him to an NBA player who single-handedly changed basketball with three-point shooting. The more records Kupp breaks, the more he’ll be even closer to Steph in terms of similarity. Keep going.