For the first time since Week 2, Cooper Kupp returned to the field and caught a touchdown pass during the Los Angeles Rams' Week 8 prime-time win over the Minnesota Vikings. The moment was a sight for sore eyes and led to the veteran celebrating the team's 30-20 win with Scott Van Pelt on SportsCenter after the game.

While Kupp was on camera, his hair uncharacteristically flopped over his face, creating a distracting visual as he spoke. Van Pelt asked him about the new hairstyle at the end of the interview, prompting Kupp to say it was a combination of “going with the Undertaker thing” and being “lazy.”

Kupp ended the game with five catches for 51 yards and a touchdown. While his return was his first game since Week 2, his touchdown was his first score since Week 1.

The 31-year-old was not the only Rams receiver to return from injury to play in the game; Puka Nacua also played for the first time since Week 1. In his first game back, Nacua led the team in targets, catches and receiving yards, notching seven receptions for 106 yards.

Rams move to 3-4 with Week 8 win

The Rams are still a long way from being back to full strength, but they took a big step in that direction in Week 8. For the first time since Week 1, the team had all their offensive weapons on the field together with Kupp and Nacua shaking off injuries.

The reinforcements led to the team's upset win over the Vikings, who picked up their second straight loss after beginning the year at 5-0. Minnesota lost their first game of the season in Week 7 to Detroit and have now lost twice in the span of five days.

Both teams will now get an extended break and not return to action until Nov. 3. The Rams will travel north to take on the NFC West-leading Seattle Seahawks as the Vikings return home to host the Indianapolis Colts in another prime-time matchup.