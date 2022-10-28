Rams get healthy as Deebo Samuel, 49ers go other way ahead of NFC West showdown

The Los Angeles Rams appear to be getting healthy at just the right time. They will square off against their division rival, the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. The 49ers already beat the Rams, making this game that much more important for LA.

The Rams are coming off their bye week and it apparently did them some good. They should be as healthy in Week 8 as they have been nearly all season. Earlier this week, the Rams activated wide receiver Van Jefferson from injured reserve. He will join Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson as the starting wideouts. Robinson is coming off his best game in a Rams uniform. But that’s not the only move in the right direction of the health department.

The Rams will also get their starting center back. Brian Allen, a Pro Bowl alternate from last season, will return after missing the last five games. That is a big development as Los Angeles has struggled up front since he left. Rams RB Darrell Henderson Jr. has not been able to find any running room and QB Matthew Stafford has constantly been under duress. That’s led to a bevy of Rams turnovers.

Henderson Jr., who missed practice Wednesday, was also taken off the injury report and is active for this game.

Meanwhile, the 49ers ruled out their All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel earlier Friday. They are also likely without Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk, who is integral to the San Francisco running game. Arik Armstead and Dre Greenlaw have also been ruled out for the 49ers.

Kyle Shanahan may own Sean McVay head to head. But sometimes, injuries are too much to overcome.