Ron Rivera to the Rams?

The future of Ron Rivera in the NFL could be on the West Coast. Rivera, who most recently spent his time in the league as head coach of the Washington Commanders, has reportedly interviewed for the Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator gig, according to Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports.

The Rams interviewed former Panthers and Commanders head coach Ron Rivera for their vacant defensive coordinator position over the weekend, source tells @NFLonCBS.

The Rams' DC job opened up following the departure of Raheem Morris, who has been hired by the Atlanta Falcons to be its newest head coach. Rivera, on the other hand, was let go by the Commanders at the end of the 2023 NFL season. The Commanders went just 4-13 in what turned out to be Rivera's final campaign with the NFC East division franchise. Under Rivera, the Commanders finished the 2023 season last in the entire NFL with 30.5 points allowed per game and also last in total defense with 388.9 yards surrendered per outing.

Before he got fired by the Commanders, Rivera was able to get a taste of the defensive coordinator job in Washington, as he took over the role following the dismissal of Jack Del Rio.

But it's been several years since the last time Rivera served as a full-time defensive coordinator in the NFL, which was when he was still with the San Diego Chargers in the late 2000s. He also was the Chicago Bears defensive coordinator from 2004 to 2006.

Under Morris, the Rams ranked 18th in the league in 2023 with 22.3 points given up per game.