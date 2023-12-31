The mother of Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams fought for a ball in the stands after a fan tried taking it away from her.

It was a sight to be seen on Sunday, when Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams scored a touchdown in a game against the New York Giants and threw the football to his mother in the stands. The problem was that someone tried to take the ball away from her, and Williams' mom wasn't having it. The mother of Kyren Williams had to fight off another spectator in the stands that wanted the football. She did so beautifully.

It's easy to understand why Williams' mom wanted to fight for the ball. Her son was having an absolute field day on the football field, scoring three touchdowns for the Rams in a game against the Giants. Williams finished the game with 87 yards on 20 carries, and the Rams got a 26-25 victory.

Williams is having a solid season for the Rams, with more than 1,000 yards rushing and 9 touchdowns before the Giants game on Sunday. He's also got 30 receptions on the year for 192 yards before Sunday's contest.

Williams has worked his way into a meaningful role in the Rams offense after a short time in the league. He is a fifth round NFL Draft pick in the 2022 class. Williams played his college football at Notre Dame, where he was a second-team All-American in 2021. He also was awarded the ACC Rookie of the Year honor in 2020.

After seeing his mother fight so hard in the stands for the football, it's easy to see where Williams gets his strength from. She's definitely NOT someone to mess with.