After suffering an ankle injury against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 6, Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams was expected to be sidelined for at least a week. But after some more testing, the Rams got much worse news than expected on Williams' potential return.

The running back is now expected to miss multiple weeks due to his ankle sprain, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. However, the Rams are expecting Williams back no later than after the Week 10 bye.

When the injury was announced, Los Angeles went out and filled their backfield to make up for the loss of Williams. The Rams brought back Darrell Henderson and signed veterans such as Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin. The Rams also have sixth-round rookie Zach Evans, who is expected to take over the starting role.

All of these options though will be seen as patchwork until Williams is able to play again. When the Rams traded Cam Akers to the Minnesota Vikings, they fully committed to Williams as their RB1. He has responded by running for 456 yards and six touchdowns through the first six weeks of the season.

If the Rams want to hit their highest potentially offensively, Kyren Williams would be in the lineup. But at 3-3, Los Angeles still wants to ensure their offense stays a float. A combination of Evans and LA's newest veterans will look to fill the void through at least Week 10.

When Williams does return, the Rams will be looking for him to return to form and bring back his spark to the offense.