Rams get compelling Cam Akers update following trade drama

In Week 9, Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers could finally make his return to the backfield.

Akers has been out of the Rams lineup since Week 6. During this time, he requested a trade and was on the search for a new home. But instead of moving on from their young running back, Sean McVay and the Rams chose to try and work it out.

Before the trade deadline, the Rams even turned down trade offers for the former Florida State running back.

It now appears that Akers and the Rams have come to a decision on his future with the team.

Via ESPN Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter:

“Rams’ RB Cam Akers is not listed on this week’s injury report for Sunday’s game vs. the Bucs.”

Before this, Akers had been listed on the injury report as out with “personal issues.” As he returns to the team, he has no injury designation. He could potentially be a focal point in this offense once again.

In his five appearances this season, Akers struggled to be productive behind a Rams offensive line that has had its share of problems this season. In total, he has recorded 51 rushing attempts this season, totaling 151 yards and one touchdown on the ground.

Expectations were high for Akers in this Rams backfield heading into the season. After returning from a torn Achilles last season, and playing a role in their Super Bowl run, many thought he would take the next step in year three.

Now, as he rejoins this unit, he could potentially be prepared to play a significant role in this Rams offense. With the team currently sitting at 3-4, and dealing with injuries across the roster, having Akers back in the mix could be exactly what they need.