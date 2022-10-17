The Los Angeles Rams were dealt a brutal blow to the offensive line on Monday after it was revealed that starting left tackle Joe Noteboom will be forced to miss the remainder of the season. According to Lindsey Thiry, Noteboom sustained a torn left Achilles tendon during the win over the Panthers on Sunday

Sources: Rams left tackle Joe Noteboom tore his Achilles’ tendon on Sunday and will be out for the season. — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) October 17, 2022

It’s a big loss for the Rams, as Noteboom was one of their key pass protectors in the trenches. Not having him available will make things more difficult for Matthew Stafford as he looks to help the Rams turn around a slow start to the year.

With Noteboom unavailable for the remainder of the year, and potentially some of next season, it’ll more than likely be Bobby Evans who is called upon to take over starting duties at left tackle for the Rams. That would see Chandler Brewer elevated into a backup role.

Evans, 25, was drafted by the Rams in the third round (97th overall) back in 2019. He’s featured in a total of 29 games in his career, starting 10, and drew a start during the Week 6 win over the Panthers. The Rams have rotated him around the offensive line, but the injury to Noteboom could lead to him settling in at left tackle.

The Rams’ offensive line was already struggling to protect Stafford before the injury to Joe Noteboom, but now that the 27-year-old is out for the year, things stand to get even worse in LA. Through six games, Matthew Stafford has been sacked 22 times, which is the third-most in the NFL trailing only Carson Wentz and Justin Fields, both of whom have been sacked 23 times.