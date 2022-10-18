Rams owner must pay whopping $571 million to St. Louis after lawsuit over controversial move

It’s been six years since the rebirth of the Rams franchise. Previously known as the St. Louis Rams, they relocated to Inglewood in 2016 and have since been known as the Los Angeles Rams. It has also taken the NFL that long to come up with a resolution that would have Rams owner Stan Kroenke paying the NFL $600 million over his franchise’s decision to head west.

Via Seth Wickersham of ESPN:

“NFL team owners are expected to approve a resolution Tuesday that will have Rams owner Stan Kroenke reimbursing the league for the remaining $571 million paid to St. Louis over the team’s relocation to Los Angeles, multiple owner and league executive sources told ESPN.”

The NFL paid the $760 million settlement with St. Louis, but wants Kroenke to reimburse the league for what it believes is the rightful share of the Rams, Other NFL teams have already chipped in $219 in reimbursements.

“The settlement announced last year ended a 4½-year-old lawsuit filed in the wake of the Rams’ departure from St. Louis. Kroenke and the NFL had failed in bids to have the lawsuit dismissed or at least moved out of St. Louis, and courts were sympathetic to the St. Louis side’s effort to disclose financial information of team owners — rulings that hastened the push for a settlement.”

Since moving to California, the Rams franchise has managed to reach the playoffs four times and the Super Bowl twice, winning it all last February when the team beat the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super 56.