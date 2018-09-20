The New England Patriots hardly played like the Super Bowl favorites that they were on Sunday as they lost their AFC Championship rematch to the Jacksonville Jaguars. And over in the NFC, the Los Angeles Rams looked the part of a top contender by absolutely crushing the Arizona Cardinals, 34-0.

Those performances have resulted in a significant change in the two teams’ Super Bowl odds on BetOnline.ag. The Patriots fell from their perch as the top favorites as their odds rose from +600 to +800 after their loss to the Jags. Meanwhile, the Rams replaced the Pats at the top as they dropped from +750 to +600.

For the Rams, it was just a taste of what their revamped defense could do following the additions of Ndamukong Suh, Marcus Peters, and Aqib Talib in the offseason. Reigning Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald even said after the game that he believes that unit can get even better with time.

Everyone already knows about what Sean McVay and the offense can do after they led the league in scoring last season. But if their defense can take that next step up as they showed against Arizona, they will be well worth their status as the new Super Bowl favorites.

As for the Patriots, no one will be writing them off even after their disappointing loss to the Jaguars. As long as they have Tom Brady and Bill Belichick, they will always be in the mix one way or another in the postseason.

Of course, they also just added a possible difference-making wide receiver in Josh Gordon. If Gordon can come anywhere close to playing up to his potential in New England, the Patriots could easily reclaim their status as the top Super Bowl favorites in due time.

