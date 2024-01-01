With the Rams now in the playoffs, Los Angeles wanted to ensure they had the right kicker in place.

The Los Angeles Rams have been one of the hottest teams in the NFL and have used their strong momentum to punch their ticket to the playoffs. But before the Rams entered the postseason, Los Angeles had to make some finishing touches to their roster.

The Rams have signed Brett Maher, via Tom Pelissero of the NFL. LA's kicking move comes after the team released Lucas Havrisik.

Havrisik was signed off of the Cleveland Browns practice squad in October of 2023. At the time, he was replacing Maher, who had just been released. However, Havrisik didn't make the best impression on Los Angeles over his nine games with the team.

The kicker went 15-of-20 on his field goals and 19-of-22 on his extra points. Week 17 marked the final straw for Havrisik after he missed two extra points. While the Rams still beat the New York Giants 26-25, the team has decided to turn back to Maher.

He played seven games for Los Angeles earlier in the 2023 season. Maher went 17-of-23 on his field goals and 12-of-13 on his extra points. In his now second showing with the team, the Rams are hoping for a bit more consistency.

Los Angeles has won six of their last seven games. They're on a three-game win streak entering the final week of the regular season. To put it simply, the Rams are firing on all cylinders and will be a scary matchup for any team in the playoffs.

But problems at kicker can quickly have a hot team turn cold. The Rams cannot afford anything less than full trust in their kicker. Los Angeles is ready to trust Brett Maher again.