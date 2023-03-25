The Los Angeles Rams were on top of the football world after winning Super Bowl LVI against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022 — and it’s been all downhill for the team since. Team Chief Operating Officer Kevin Demoff penned a letter to season ticket holders on Friday explaining the team’s “remodel,” and its shift in approach heading into 2023.

“We always knew that there would be a time when we would have to pull back on our typical approach to help continue our sustained run of success,” Demoff wrote in the letter. “In the past, when we traded for younger Pro Bowl players who would command new contracts — Sammy Watkins, Marcus Peters, Brandin Cooks, Jalen Ramsey — we had the long-term salary cap flexibility to take on those new contracts.

If we wanted to acquire short-term players such as Dante Fowler or Von Miller, we had the extra draft capital to do so to help us make a Super Bowl push, which happened in both cases. During the trade deadline this past year, it was clear that in a new era where teams were willing to be as aggressive as we were that we had neither the draft capital nor the salary cap space to win trade conversations and be able to take on top players at the salaries they would command.”

Subtext from the Rams: "We gave up everything for a Lombardi that Angelenos barely noticed & now the bill's due. Can you please care about us now?" A GoFundMe page woulda been more dignified. pic.twitter.com/jX1EU7Tmmr — Dave Dameshek (@Dameshek) March 25, 2023

After the incredible 2021-22 season that culminated in a title, the Rams retooled last season, fading into the background after Cooper Kupp’s injury, not making a splash at the trade deadline and trading away Jalen Ramsey this offseason.

After finishing third place in the NFC West with a 5-12 record in 2022, it looks like there will be more headaches for the Rams before they are ready to compete for another Super Bowl.

Rams’ Kevin Demoff is preaching patience for fans of the team this season, assuring them that brighter days are ahead as the franchise has 11 draft picks in the 2023 NFL Draft, including three in the top 77.

“Let me be clear — our goal for 2023 is to win the NFC West and make a deep playoff run. Change doesn’t mean that we expect to take a step back,” wrote Demoff.