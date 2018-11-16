When Marcus Peters was traded from the Kansas City Chiefs to the Los Angeles Rams in February, he wasn’t quiet about his comments about this matchup saying he had no doubt the team would get a win and that Patrick Mahomes “knows how to throw me the ball.”

Now with the game just a few days away, Peters tone has really softened talking about how appreciative he is for his time in Kansas City.

“I couldn’t do nothing about (the trade),” Peters said Thursday via OC Register. “I didn’t ask for it. I appreciate everything the Kansas City Chiefs did for me and my family. They gave me the opportunity to play in this league. Now I’m just loving and enjoying the opportunity to be a L.A. Ram.”

There were rumors that Peters and Andy Reid didn’t see eye to eye, but Peters has denied those reports. Reid was asked about that rumor on Thursday and coach declined to comment on it.

“Yeah, I’m not going to get into all of that,” Reid said. “That was a decision that was made here, and it happened and he is doing a heck of a job. I’m proud of the way he’s playing.”

Peters is an emotional player and there is no doubt he is going to be extra motivated for this game, but Sean McVay doesn’t think it will get to him and affect his play on Monday.

“He has a history there, did a lot of great things,” McVay said. “He’s got close friends on the team and a lot of relationships. I don’t think you ever shy away from those conversations, but as far as the expectations for Marcus, we expect him to play at a high level.”