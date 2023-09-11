The Los Angeles Rams got off to a very positive start in 2023. They hit the road to take on their division rival Seattle Seahawks in Seattle on Sunday. And when the final whistle sounded, Los Angeles emerged victorious by a score of 30-13.

Leading the way for the Rams was veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford. The 35-year-old threw for 334 yards in the victory against the Seahawks. Though he didn't throw a touchdown, Stafford turned in an incredible performance for his team.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“I just love coming to work every single day battling with these guys,” Stafford told FOX Sports after the game. “There's been a lot of work put in over the last few months. It's been showing up in practice, and it's just so much fun for these young guys to come out here and have it show up in the games too.”

The Rams received two big-time performances from a couple of their young receivers. 2021 second-round pick Tutu Atwell caught six passes for 119 yards on Sunday. And rookie pass-catcher Puka Nauca caught 10 passes for 119 yards of his own.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Defensively, Los Angeles also played well. The Seahawks gained just 180 total yards of offense in Week 1. Quarterback Geno Smith threw for just 112 yards, while star wide receiver DK Metcalf was limited to just 47 yards.

“We did that all camp,” Rams star Aaron Donald said of his team's defensive performance. “It's a good first start. We ain't there yet, we gotta keep working, keep getting better, and don't be satisfied. But it was a good first start.”

The Rams hope the momentum from this win will carry over into Week 2. Los Angeles heads home for the first time this season as they host their divisional rival San Francisco 49ers on September 17.