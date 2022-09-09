Matthew Stafford addresses Rams’ Allen Robinson elephant in the room vs Bills

The Los Angeles Rams were defeated by the Buffalo Bills on Thursday in their season opener by a final score of 31-10. The Rams potent offense never found its rhythm. Wide receiver Allen Robinson was only targeted 2 times which led to various questions about the decision making of Matthew Stafford. LA may have benefitted had Stafford been able to find Robinson, who displayed signs of stardom during training camp, on a more consistent basis.

Stafford addressed Robinson’s low amount of targets following the game, per The Athletic.

“I think they played, (estimating), maybe two snaps of man? It’s a lot of zone,” Stafford said, “they clouded to the boundary quite a bit, Allen saw a lot of Cover 2 over there. I can still do a better job of getting him the ball in some instances.”

Matthew Stafford admitted that he could have gotten the ball to Allen Robinson more. However, he ultimately chalked up Robinson’s low amount of targets to the Bills defensive scheme. Their zone attack led to plenty of coverage in the secondary which left Robinson scrambling for daylight.

Mathew Stafford finished the game with 240 passing yards. He went 29-41 with 1 touchdown but threw 3 interceptions in the Rams loss. One positive sign for Los Angeles was the Matthew Stafford-Cooper Kupp connection. Kupp caught 13 of his 15 targets in the game. Overall, he tallied 128 receiving yards and caught the only Rams TD.

The Rams are still a good team. The Bills simply feature an outstanding defensive unit. Los Angeles will be better moving forward.