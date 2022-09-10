Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford dealt with an elbow injury this offseason, so naturally, there were concerns about his condition after taking a ton of hits during their Week 1 opener against the Buffalo Bills.

Fortunately, head coach Sean McVay pointed out there is nothing to worry about when it comes to the QB’s worrisome elbow.

“I spoke to him. It felt OK. There was a lot of things that didn’t go our way yesterday for a lot of different reasons, like I mentioned to you guys after the game. But he came out of that thing feeling good. He took obviously some shots, but the elbow felt OK,” McVay revealed, per Pro Football Talk.

Matthew Stafford certainly took a massive beating to start the season. He was sacked seven times by the Bills after all. Luckily for him, it didn’t affect his throwing elbow that that to be surgically fixed during the offseason.

For what it’s worth, Sean McVay doesn’t think Stafford’s injury affected his play against the Bills. They lost 31-10, with the 34-year-old throwing just one touchdown along with three interceptions.

“…I thought as far as just the overall [throwing] motion, I didn’t necessarily think that was affected. I thought maybe just some of the spots where he is getting moved or getting hit, not being able to finish his motion as a result of just some of the pressure, or different things that are pushing him off his spot, might have affected some of the overall accuracy snap in and snap out,” McVay explained.

“But as far as just the mechanics from an elbow perspective, I didn’t sense that was any sort of issue.”

This is certainly good news for the Rams. Hopefully, though, Stafford can bounce back from the poor showing as they head home for Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.