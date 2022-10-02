Matthew Stafford protector David Edwards enters concussion protocol, feeling ‘foggy’

Matthew Stafford will be down one protector in the upcoming Monday Night Football showdown with the San Francisco 49ers. According to Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, Rams offensive guard David Edwards is dealing with a head injury and is feeling “a little bit foggy.”

Via Charean Williams of Pro Football Talk:

“He wasn’t feeling too great,” Rams coach Sean McVay said Saturday, via the team transcripts. “He came in day after we had some individual stuff, said he was a little bit foggy. Obviously, you can’t be too careful with some of these things. We went through the protocol, he’ll be in concussion protocol right now, and so as a result of that, he’ll be out for the game. But it was great for him to be able to kind of communicate. We took the right steps, especially, with the situation that occurred on Thursday.”

With the controversial handling of the Miami Dolphins of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, the Rams, like most other teams, must now be more aware of the necessary steps that need to be taken when a player is showing signs of a concussion. The safety of Matthew Stafford in the pocket, on the other hand, can still remain solid even without Edwards.

After getting thrown to the ground seven times in Week 1’s stunning home loss to the Buffalo Bills, Matthew Stafford has only been sacked just twice in the Rams’ Week 2 and 3 wins over the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals, respectively.